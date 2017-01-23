Red Bank Regional Information Technology Students Take Top Spots in FBLA Regional Competition

PHOTO: RBR AOIT students who scored high in the December FBLA regional competition held at RBRHS are pictured above (left to right): front row: Makoto Brown, Tinton Falls; Shane Mehr, Allenhurst; Chloe Sharpe, Bradley Beach; Bobby Villaluz; Shrewbury;
second row: Max Mason, Belmar; Alessandra Swart, Spring Lake; LilianaKrupinski, Avon by the Sea; Holly Braverman, Millstone; Alex Terody, Union Beach; Steve White, Union Beach; Back row: Harry Jain, Red Bank; NahjeekMitter, Red Bank; Kyle Neary, Shrewsbury; Matt Swaggerty, Little Silver; Dylan Reitsma, Belmar.Not pictured are Ivan Tecalero, Red Bank, Kevin Richards and Jess MacLean of Union Beach.
LITTLE SILVER, NJ - Sixteen RBR Academy of Information Technology (AOIT) students recently competed in the Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) regional competitions held on December 6 at RBR. They ran the categories in several competitions taking First, Second, Third and Fourth Places in both Cyber Security and Networking Concepts. All students scored in the top ten, qualifying to advance onto the state competition which takes place in March in Atlantic City.
They competition results follow:
- Cyber Security: 1st Place – Bobby Villaluz; 2nd Place – Makoto Brown; 3rd Place – Kyle Neary; 4th Place Ivan Tecalero
- Networking Concepts: 1st Place Max Mason; 2nd Place Chloe Sharpe; 3rd Place Dylan Reitsma; 4th Place - NahjeekMitter
- Computer Problem Solving: 2nd Place - Shane Mehr; 3rd Place - Alex Terody; 5th Place - Kevin 6th Place - Harry Jain
- Intro to Information Technology: 2nd Place – Steven White; 6th Place – Jess MacLean; 7th Place – Matt Swaggerty; 8th Place - Alessandra Swart
Additionally, two RBR Academy of Finance students scored in the top ten in their competitions: Liliana Krupinski took 6th Place in Accounting I and Holly Braverman–took 7th Place in Accounting II