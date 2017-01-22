Admiral Players to Perform Disney's Beauty and the Beast

HIGHLANDS, NJ – Henry Hudson Regional School Admiral players, under the leadership of Artistic Director Maureen Sweeney and Musical Director Jeffrey Starr, is proud to announce the performance of Disney’s Beauty and the Beast, which will be presented at the school from March 3-5.

A romantic musical for all generations, Disney’s Beauty and the Beast, the smash hit Broadway musical, is based on the Academy Award-winning animated feature film. One of Broadway’s longest-running musicals, Beauty and the Beast has won the hearts of more than 35 million people worldwide. This classic musical love story is filled with unforgettable characters and dazzling production numbers including “Be Our Guest” and the beloved title song.

The cast is comprised of students, Gina Teschke and Julian Lavarra star as Belle and the Beast, with Lucas Mednis as Gaston, Connor Hackett as Maurice, Jack Slocum as Lumiere, Julia Forysth as Mrs. Potts, Jack Schutzenhoffer as Chip, Drew Eldridge as Cogsworth, Sarah Sweeney as Madame de la Bouche, Kate Manning as Babette andJackie Thornton as Lefou.

Henry Hudson Regional will present Disney’s Beauty and the Beast March 3-5 at the Genevieve Hawley Cafetorium, One Grand Tour, Highlands, NJ. Performances are Friday and Saturday at 7 pm, with a Matinee on Sunday at 3 pm. Tickets: $10 general admission, $7 students and senior citizens. For more information: 732-872-0900.