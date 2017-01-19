Holy Cross School Celebrates 75 Years

RUMSON – January 29, 2017 will kick off a week of celebration as Holy Cross School commemorates its 75th school year (1941/42 – 2016/17) during annual Catholic Schools Week. The festivities will open with a special 10:30 AM Mass celebrated by Fr. Michael Manning, Pastor of Holy Cross Church, with readings and songs provided by Holy Cross students. Alumni, former teachers and religious Sisters are invited to attend. After Mass, the congregation will gather in the school’s gymatorium for light refreshments.

PHOTO: Parish Hall: The original school building, the former home of Mr. Bernon Prentice, which he gifted to Holy Cross Church in 1941 when it acquired a section of his estate, adjacent to the church, for a school. This building also housed the Sisters of Mercy, who taught at the school for many years.

Following the reception, the Student Ambassadors, teachers and administrators will prepare to welcome new visitors to the school. All are welcome to attend an Open House for prospective students, PreK to Grade 8, from 12:30PM to 2:00PM. Reservations are encouraged but not required. Please call 732-832-0348 ext 1129 or visit www.holycrossschoolrumson.org and follow the Open House link.

PHOTO: The current Holy Cross School façade facing Rumson Rd.

PHOTO: Bishops Mass: PTA President Beth Camillone, of Fair Haven, Pastor Fr. Michael Manning, of Rumson, and Principal William Belluzzi of Bay Head

QUOTES regarding the 75th Anniversary:

William J. Belluzzi, Principal 2012-Present: It has certainly been my honor and privilege to serve at Holy Cross School during this very special time in its history. It has been particularly rewarding to see the many things that our school has accomplished over the years, most recognition by the U.S. State Department as a 2015 National Blue Ribbon School of Academic Excellence. Most of all, though, I am so grateful to our supportive pastor, Fr. Manning, as well as the wonderful staff, parents and students who make our school come to life in such a vibrant way each and every day. I thank, as well, all of the pastors, principals, staff members, alumni students and parents for all they have done throughout these 75 years to help make Holy Cross the wonderful school that it is today.

Fr. Michael Manning, Pastor 2004-Present: It's a privilege through the grace of God to shepherd our parish school as we, like several generations before us, hand on the faith to our children. The school is a ministry of the parish and derives its strength and vitality from the prayers and support of our parish family.

Beth Camillone, PTA President: I always knew that I would one day send my children to Holy Cross School and join the PTA. How could I not? My nine siblings and I all graduated from the school. My mom, Maxine, started on the PTA in 1970 and soon became the first female president of the Holy Cross Board of Education. To me, Holy Cross was just a matter of fact; it was part of our lives, and I want it to be part of my children’s. My love for Holy Cross spans across decades. I am so honored and thankful to be able to share this love with others. It is a part of me, a part of my heart and now, thankfully, a part of my children’s.

Thomas Makin, Student Council President: The 75th anniversary of the school is extremely special. Holy Cross has been educating children for seven and a half decades. We’ve had seventy-five graduating classes (including my own), and each of those classes left as new people, as new Christians. Holy Cross is a Catholic learning environment, but it welcomes all. Its education exceeds expectations, its atmosphere comforts and enlivens, and its students are the heart of it all.

Week-long schedule:

Monday, Jan. 30th Parent Visitation Day will start off the students’ favorite week of the school year. Parents will be invited into the school to see their children’s classrooms in action.

Tuesday, Jan, 31st is Career Day. Parents are again invited to the children’s classrooms to share their career stories and advice with the students.

Wednesday, Feb. 1st is Spirit Day. The children will dress in the school’s blue and gold colors and attend a PEP RALLY led by Athletic Director Michael Feerst and the Holy Cross basketball teams and cheerleading squad. The students will get ready to cheer on their team at the big rivalry game vs. Forestdale School that night. Last year the Holy Cross Boys Varsity Raiders defeated the Rumson Bull Dogs, so fans on both sides will pack the bleachers at Rumson-Fair Haven High School to cheer on their teams Wednesday night!

Thursday, Feb. 2nd is Student Appreciation Day, when students look forward to a dress down day, no homework, and special treats from the PTA. Grades K through 4 will enjoy a Karate Demonstration from Sensei Jim and his staff at Fair Haven Martial Arts while Grades 5 through 8 take part in their second annual Human Board Game.

Friday, Feb. 3 is Teacher Appreciation Day. The teachers will arrive to school to find their classroom doors opulently decorated by their class parents. The Grade 8 students and parents will then transform the gymatorium into a beautiful banquet hall with professional music and a catered meal in thanks for the many years of Catholic Education the teachers have provided the soon-to-be graduates. The theme for this year will be Dr. Seuss, and with the 3 x veteran Grade 8 Class Mom Debbie Bagnell at the helm, it will not disappoint. The rest of the school gets a noon dismissal so the students can enjoy the annual ice skating party, hosted by the PTA, at Middletown Sports Complex.