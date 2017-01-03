“Dancing Through the Decades” a Winter Dance Concert, Jan. 12

PHOTO: RBR Dance Majors welcome you to their special Winter Dance Concert “Dancing Through The Decades” at RBR on Thursday, January 12 at 7 pm. Tickets can be purchased at the door the day of the event. RBR is located at 101 Ridge Road in Little Silver.

LITTLE SILVER, NJ - On Thursday, January 12 at 7 pm, The Red Bank Regional (RBR) Visual & Performing Arts Academy (VPA) dance majors will present their winter dance concert “Dancing through the Decades” at the RBR theatre. RBR is located at 101 Ridge Road in Little Silver, NJ. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for senior citizens and children. All RBR students are free with student ID. Tickets can be purchased at the door. For more information, contact the RBR dance teacher Cara Scacco at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or 732 842 8000, ext. 1477.

The show features 22pieces performed by the RBR VPA dance majors in a variety of genres including contemporary,modern, tap, jazz, lyrical, hip hop and pointe. The earliest decade beginswith the 1950’s “Singing in the Rain” made famous by Gene Kelley. The sixties include numbers such as The Jackson 5’s “I Want You Back,” Tina Turner’s “Proud Mary” and a remake of Nina Simone’s “Feeling Good.”The 1970s are well represented by Queen’s “Don’t Stop Me Now,” The Beatles’ “Let it Be” and a dance finale to the Grease classic “We Go Together” featuring all the dancers. The disco era of the 1980s includes Gloria Estefan’s “Get on Your Feet.” More contemporary music includes a cover of Natalie Imbruglia’s “Torn,”MC Hammer’s “Cant’ Touch This,” (1990s); Beyonce’s “Upgrade You” and Rihanna’s “Pon De Replay” (2000+) among others.

RBR Dance teacher Cara Scacco is happy to welcome two guest choreographer professionals who worked with the dance majors.

She explains, “Joe Monteleone exposed our dancers to the new experience of creating their own original movement by composing a piece called ‘Never Look Back.’Mr. Monteleone is a New York based solo dance artist who has toured internationally as the artistic director of his dance company. NjelamaDacas, a graduate of Rutgers University Mason Gross School of the Arts and the Graduate School of Education, choreographed a modern dance-based piece called ‘Altitude Vortex’ which will prepare our dancers forcollege and conservatory programs.”

One young lady already thinking about dancing in college is senior Megan Zabarsky from West Allenhurst. She choreographed a jazzy piece to “Proud Mary,” which she describes as very Tina Turner-esque, very fun and entertaining.

Megan comments upon her high school years at RBR in the dance program stating, “To be able to dance every day has really affected my high school experience in such a positive way. I can’t picture myself having gone anywhere else.”