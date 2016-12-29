RBR Takes Away Seven Medals in Family Career Community Leaders of America State Conference

Pictured above with their teacher Sue Eads, are the RBR students who competed in the 2016 FCCLA Fall Leadership Conference. They are (left to right) standing with Ms. Eads: Tessa Listo, Little Silver; Karyssa Ellis, Union Beach; Jenna Holly, Shrewsbury; Molly O’Mara, Shrewsbury; Abby Beebrick, Shrewsbury; Sophie Pauso, Shrewsbury; Summer Smith, Little Silver; Claire Lynch, Shrewsbury; CeCi McCormick, Bradley Beach; Isabel Nalbandian, Red Bank; (kneeling) Allie Van Orden, Union Beach; Ashley Lemmon, Bradley Beach; Lauren Beebrick, Shrewsbury; Lauren Keale, Shrewsbury; Megan Dingelstedt, Shrewsbury. The students earned two gold, two silver and three bronze awards in six categories. They are holding the banner that brought them bronze medal in the competition.

LITTLE SILVER, NJ - Fifteen students from the Red Bank Regional (RBR) chapter of the Family Career Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) returned home victorious from the state Fall Leadership Conference held in Edison, New Jersey, on November 21. Over 30 schools were represented from around the state. RBR’s students competed in six categories winning two gold, two silver and three bronze medals. The competitions included baking, fashion, ecological picture frame and banner creations, and community service. For the latter category, RBR students conducted a food drive at an RBR football game which collected over 500 pounds of food for the Monmouth County Food Bank. The Fall Leadership event also benefitted charity, by raising over $2,500 for No Kid Hungry: Share Our Strength.