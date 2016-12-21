Bishop David O’Connell Celebrates Mass at Trinity Hall

Tinton Falls, NJ – Bishop David M. O'Connell, C.M., 10th Bishop of Trenton, celebrated an Advent Mass on Tuesday, December 20, at the campus of Trinity Hall, an independent, all-girls college preparatory high school in the Catholic tradition that opened in Fall 2013. This marks the first visit from Bishop O’Connell in the school’s history. Trinity Hall operates as a faith-based independent school governed by a board of trustees rather than a diocesan school. Mass has been celebrated many times on the Trinity Hall campus with visiting priests serving as celebrants.

“Trinity Hall is a faith-based school devoted to the Catholic tenets of social justice and the belief that God is found in all things,” said Mary Sciarrillo, head of school. “Our community welcomes the Bishop and is most appreciative of and encouraged by his presence on our campus today. We are privileged and blessed by his celebration of liturgy and thank him for his extension of pastoral care.”

“It was a pleasure to welcome the Bishop to Trinity Hall,” said Sister Mariann Mahon, campus minister of Trinity Hall. “I am delighted he got to meet our young women and experience their faith and energy expressed today in song and prayer.”

After Mass, Bishop O’Connell toured the school and met with student ambassadors.

“I am absolutely thrilled to be here,” said Bishop O’Connell.

Trinity Hall, a not-for-profit 501(c)(3), is an independent all-girls college preparatory high school, educating and empowering young women in the Catholic tradition. Trinity Hall’s core values of leadership, respect, perseverance and faith are foundational to their mission and work as educators. For more information, visit www.trinityhallnj.org.