Archibald Withdraws From AH Council Election

Susan Tisdale to run for seat on AH Council

ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS, NJ – In a surprise move, Municipal Republican Chairman Jane Frotton announced Monday night that Councilman John C. Archibald is stepping down as a candidate for the Borough Council after serving a quarter of a century on the governing body. “It is a sad day for Atlantic Highlands,” Frotton said.

But when the local Republican County Committee acted swiftly and unanimously named Sue Tidswell as Archibald’s replacement for the three year term to be decided in the November election, Frotton added, “On to victory!”

Archibald submitted a letter to the County Committee which was read at Monday’s regular Republican county committee meeting. In his letter, the councilman stressed he is completing his term which runs out Jan. 1, 2018, and will continue serving the borough. However, citing personal reasons and commitments, he said he will not seek another term.

The Councilman has been on the governing body for the past 25 years, serving on every committee at some time during his tenure. He has received commendations for work he has done and projects he has instituted or pursued while serving on Harbor, Police, Finance, Public Works , Recreation and Water and Sewer.

“He has an outstanding reputation, “ Frotton said, in announcing the resignation. “He will be sorely missed. He is a gentlemen, a scholar, and I join the thousands of other borough residents who owe him sincere thanks for all his service.”

Councilman Peter Doyle, who is on the ballot with Archibald for election to another three year term, said, “it is an honor to have been Jack's running mate these past four elections. His experience and knowledge surely will be missed. I wish Jack the best as he retires from public life.”

After the Chairman announced Tidswell will fill Archibald’s place on the ballot seeking her first term, Doyle added, “I look forward to running with Sue Tidswell this year. She is very intelligent with a business background. Sue will bring energy to Council and new ideas for Atlantic Highlands. “

“I know that I speak for many Atlantic Highlands Republicans who are disappointed that Jack has decided not run for re-election,” said Tidswell after the meeting. “So it is bittersweet when I say I am excited to be running for council again; but I wish it were not for the place held by Jack. I would also like the amazing people in Atlantic Highlands to know I am committed to the town and having come so close last year am ready to work to get elected this year. I am not someone who gets put off by losing. It just makes me stronger and more determined to succeed in the work I believe needs to get done.”

Senior vice president of Volt Information Sciences for North American sales and client solutions, Tidswell ran unsuccessfully for one of the two borough council decided last November. This year, she joins Doyle both seek the two full three year terms originally sought by Archibald and Doyle.

In her professional field, Tidswell has gained a reputation for restructuring sales and program management organizations to improve sales capacities, building and retaining highly motivated sales teams and identifying opportunities for accelerated growth. Prior to going with Volt, she had been chief revenue consultant and president of CRO Holdings, and for seven years previous, was employed as vice president and general manager for Manpower.

A native of England, Tidswell earned her degrees at North East London Polytechnic and the London College of Printing, Business program. She has also attended numerous professional development courses in the United Kingdom and at both Indiana and Columbia universities in the United States.