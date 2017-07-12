Mermaids, Pirates and Sea Creatures Assemble August 26

The Third Annual Asbury Park Promenade of Mermaids Hits the Boardwalk on Saturday, August 26, 2017!

ASBURY PARK, NJ - Shake a tailfin, Mermaids! Hoist the mizzenmast, me pirate buckos!...and if you're a sea dweller who's curious about life on the topside, there's never been a better time to flip, flop or float out of your rock, reef or deep-water refuge for your moment in the sun! The Asbury Park Promenade of Mermaids is back for a third annual ballyhoo on the boards...with fabulous new fish to fry; a "sharky" belly-dance to boost the spirit of community...plus a family-friendly, fun and finny chance to recapture good times, good works, and good neighbor policy from the jaws of negativity.

Whether you identify as pirate, seahorse, shellfish, jellyfish or MERMAID, there's plenty of time to "get your land legs" and strut your stuff on the boards, when the Asbury Park Promenade of Mermaids returns to the Boardwalk on Saturday, August 26 for an afternoon of costumed fun for kids and adults, that begins at 2:00pm (pre-party/registration beginning at noon).

On-site registration starts at 12:00 p.m. on August 26, and Promenade participants can register for $10. There is no registration required to Promenade, but participants must be registered if they wish to be considered for prizes. A portion of the proceeds will be dedicated to our friends at Project Real — the FREE event will offer a costume contest, prizes from local vendors, special guests, and lots more "fin in the sun."

Prizes will be awarded for Best Costume and Runner-up for adults (ages 15 and up), as well as 1st, 2nd and 3rd prizes for kids 14 and under. Our esteemed mermaid pod of judges will be headed this year by Yame, the Brazilian-born professional belly dancer (and mermaid aficionado) who is the owner of SharqiDance, a belly dance school (operating out of Shore Stars Dance Academy in Wall, NJ) that teaches the most amazing women (and sometimes men) the art of raqs sharqi...or as we like to call it, "rocks sharky"...belly dancing.

Be sure to catch Yame and her starfish students CJ, Tracy, Cole and Rebecca when they deliver a demonstration of belly dance technique in front of the Promenade base tent, to be located directly across from the Stone Pony on the Ocean Avenue side of the boardwalk. Live accompaniment (and a strolling soundtrack to the Promenade) will be provided by NJ's own Gypsy Funk Squad, the party band that plays a fusion of classic belly dance songs from Turkey, Armenia, Egypt, The Balkans, Israel, Lebanon, with revamped rock/pop/dance tunes and original psychedelic surprises thrown in...belly style!

The Promenade commences on the Boardwalk across from the legendary Stone Pony, where at 2:00 the costumed promenaders proceed north along the boards, marching to Convention Hall, before turning around and returning to the base tent, where our judges will announces the prizes for best costumes (including lots of great goodies from our favorite local merchants).

Our judges will also crown a King and Queen for the day — and the fun continues after the Promenade with a display of craft vendors, DJ music by emcee Don Dazzo, and an after-party for ages 21 and up inside the Asbury Park Yacht Club.

The Third Annual Asbury Park Promenade of Mermaids is made possible by the generous support of the Marilyn Schlossbach Group (Langosta Lounge, Pop's Garage, Lightly Salted Surf Mercado, Asbury Park Yacht Club, Catering by Marilyn) and the City of Asbury Park. In addition to mermaids, pirates and sea-dwelling friends, the Promenade is also putting out the siren call for volunteer helpers to lend a hand on the event day.

Fish for additional information by visiting:

AsburyParkPromenadeofMermaids.com

Facebook @Asbury Park Promenade of Mermaids

Twitter @AsburyPromenade

Instagram @AsburyParkMermaidPromenade

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.