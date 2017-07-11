Go on an Enviro-Quest with the Monmouth County Park System

LINCROFT, NJ — This summer go on an Enviro-Quest with the Monmouth County Park System. It’s fun, easy and, best of all, free! Simply go to the starting point and follow the Enviro-Quest signs to where a Park System Naturalist is waiting. Once there, join in activities, crafts or games for 30-60 minutes of nature fun. Activities could include meeting a live animal, finding hidden treasure, discovering edible parts of a flower, creating artwork with natural materials, or participating in a nature-themed game.



The schedule is as follows:

Thursday, July 6 at 11 a.m.

Manasquan Reservoir Environmental Center, Howell - Start in the Environmental Center parking lot.





Deep Cut Gardens, Middletown - Start in the parking lot.





Thompson Park, Lincroft - Start in the Old Orchard parking lot.





Shark River Park, Neptune - Start in the main entrance parking lot off of Schoolhouse Road.





Tatum Park, Middletown - Start in the Red Hill Activity Center parking lot.





Turkey Swamp Park, Freehold - Start in the parking lot nearest to the Shelter Building.





Big Brook Park, Marlboro - Start in the grass parking lot near the pond.





Bayshore Waterfront Park, Port Monmouth - Start in the Activity Center parking lot.





Freneau Woods Park, Aberdeen - Start in the parking lot at the end of Monastary Lane

For more information about this program or the Monmouth County Park System, please visit www.MonmouthCountyParks.com or call 732-842-4000. For persons with hearing impairment, the Park System TTY/TDD number is 711. The Monmouth County Park System, created by the Monmouth County Board of Chosen Freeholders, is Monmouth County’s Open Space, Parks, and Recreation agency.