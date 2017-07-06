Brookdale to Host Open House for New Facility in Wall

Community members are invited to an open house at Brookdale Community College’s new classroom facility in Wall Township, held on Wednesday, July 12 from 4 to 6 p.m. Photo by Brookdale Community College.

LINCROFT, NJ – Community members are invited to explore Brookdale Community College’s new 37,000-square-foot classroom facility in Wall Township on July 12 during a public open house, held from 4 to 6 p.m. at the college’s Wall location, 800 Monmouth Blvd.

Attendees will be able to tour the facility, meet with college representatives and explore cutting edge classroom technology. Refreshments will be served.

The $19 million, two-story facility features 14 classrooms, two science labs, a computer lab and testing center, group study rooms, digital whiteboards and interactive videoconferencing systems, student lounges and a state-of-the-art nursing suite including two simulation labs and a hospital reception area.

The facility will offer a variety of Brookdale associate degrees and serve as the home of the Brookdale-New Jersey City University (NJCU) Partnership, offering NJCU bachelor’s degrees in majors such as business management, nursing, marketing, accounting, national security, criminal justice and fire science.

Brookdale at Wall will also welcome local high school students from Asbury Park and Wall as part of two early-college high school programs launched during the 2016-17 school year. Students from the Asbury Park Dream Academy Early College program will begin studying at Brookdale’s Wall location in the fall of 2018.

The facility, which includes a new parking area offering nearly 400 additional spaces, will operate alongside the college’s existing classroom building in Wall. Funding for the project came from the state of New Jersey’s Building Our Future Bond Act, the Higher Education Equipment Leasing Fund and the Higher Education Technology Improvement Fund, with additional support from Monmouth County and Brookdale Community College.

To RSVP for the open house or for more information visit www.brookdalecc.edu/wallopenhouse or call 732-280-7090.