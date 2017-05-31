AH Boy is One of the Brightest Young Students in the World

BALTIMORE, Spring, 2017 — Andrew Pepe from Atlantic Highlands, New Jersey, was honored as one of the brightest young students in the world at a recent awards ceremony sponsored by the Johns Hopkins Center for Talented Youth (CTY).

Andrew, a participant in the CTY Talent Search, was recognized for scoring exceptionally high on a rigorous, above grade level test.

As part of the CTY Talent Search, advanced students in second through eighth grades take challenging tests that can reveal their true capacity for learning. Seventh and eighth graders take the SAT or ACT, the same tests used for college admissions. These students may also take advanced versions of the School and College Ability Test (SCAT) or the Spatial Test Battery (STB). Younger students take the SCAT, STB, or PSAT 8/9.

Andrew, a student at Ranney School Middle School, was one of more than 27,000 students from more than 65 countries who participated in the CTY Talent Search between March 2016 and February 2017. Only about 25 percent of Talent Search participants earned the High Honors designation.

This spring, more than 6,700 CTY Talent Search participants were invited to CTY award ceremonies across the U.S. and in China and Hong Kong. Most of these students also qualified for CTY’s summer and online courses. “We congratulate all of our CTY Talent Search honorees for their hard work and academic achievement,” said Elaine Tuttle Hansen, executive director of CTY. “This is a moment not just to celebrate our students, but to honor the parents and educators who recognized their academic talent and provided them with opportunities to develop it.”

New Jersey’s regional ceremonies are scheduled for Rowan University on Saturday, May 13, 2017; Rutgers University–New Brunswick on Saturday, May 20, 2017; and William Paterson University on Saturday, May 20, 2017.

About The Johns Hopkins University Center for Talented Youth (CTY)

A global leader in gifted education since 1979, CTY is focused on recognizing academic talent in exceptional K12 students and supporting their growth with courses, services, and resources specifically designed to meet their needs. CTY draws students from 50 states and 80 countries worldwide. In 2016, CTY provided $5.8 million in needbased financial aid to more than 5,200 qualified students.

For more information about the CTY Talent Search, go to cty.jhu.edu.