Navy Airman Awarded Eagle Scout Rank While on Leave

Navy Airman Scalpati visits with Cub Scouts

Long Branch, NJ - Vincent Scalpati of Boy Scout Troop 148, chartered to the Elks Lodge 742 in Long Branch, reached a lifetime goal last August by earning his Eagle Scout badge. The final step in the process was his Eagle project - restoring Field Free, a forgotten pre-Revolutionary War cemetery in Eatontown, NJ. Scalpati's Court of Honor took place Wednesday May 24th at 6 p.m. at I.A.M.A. in Long Branch, NJ.

To earn the Eagle Award, a Scout must be active with a troop, earn a minimum of 21 merit badges, assume a position of leadership within a troop and complete a service project that benefits the community. Only five percent of all Boy Scouts earn the rank of Eagle Scout, and in 2016 only 186 boys in Monmouth and Middlesex Counties earned the Eagle Scout award.

Navy Airman Scalpati is a past-president of the Antlers, the Elks youth organization. As an Eagle Scout, Vincent Scalpati joins Gerald Ford, Neil Armstrong, Bill Bradley, Mike Bloomberg, Bill Gates, and a host of other leaders as Scouting’s “best of the best.”

The Boy Scouts of America provides the nation’s foremost youth program of character development and values-based leadership training, which helps young people be “Prepared. For Life.®” The Scouting organization is composed of more than 2.3 million youth members between the ages of 7 and 21 and nearly 1 million adult volunteers in local councils throughout the United States and its territories.