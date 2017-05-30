Record Turnout for Annual Fashion Fundraiser

PHOTO: Members of the 2017 Navarumsunk Auxiliary of FCS

More than 240 Guests mark FCS Auxiliary 60th Anniversary

LONG BRANCH, NJ – Nearly 250 guests joined members of the FCS Navarumsunk Auxiliary to celebrate the 60th anniversary of its annual Spring Luncheon and Fashion Show, Wednesday, May 10 at Branches in Long Branch. The event raised more than $12,000 for FCS (Family & Children’s Service), Monmouth County’s oldest nonprofit social service agency, providing compassionate care, intervention and education to people during challenging times.

PHOTO: L-R Volunteer Models – Eileen Berger, Ursula Atkinson, Peeka Tildsley, Mary Jane O’Hare, Karen Lucky Katich, Vivian Dunigan, Samantha White and Lou Ann Christie

“For 60 years, members of the Navarumsunk Auxiliary have devoted their time and resources to fundraising and advocating on behalf of the most vulnerable in Monmouth County,” FCS CEO Delly Beekman said. “We were very pleased with the record number of guests at this year’s luncheon. Many traveled from northern New Jersey and even outside the state to congratulate the women for their continuous support of FCS.”

The luncheon featured a sold-out 50/50 raffle, chance auction and Shopping Boutique hosted by Le Papillion in Rumson. Le Papillion donated 20% of its sales proceeds from the Boutique and the collection of designer dresses, jackets, purses, scarves and accessories worn by the volunteer models during the fashion show to FCS. In addition, the FCS Thrift Boutique set up a “pop-up shop”, raising more than $1,000 for the agency while promoting its new location at 604 Second Ave, Long Branch.

PHOTO: Bottom row L-R. Carol McMorrow, Fran Hamill, Pam Tanis, Vicki Campanile, Top row L-R Chris Donifrio, Bonnie Tarpey, Marie Hitchman, Ginny Mazza, Ingrid Christensen.

Founded in 1957, the Navarumsunk Auxiliary of FCS adopted its name from the Native American tribe that inhabited the Rumson-Fair Haven peninsula. The auxiliary is always seeking new members interested in supporting the agency through its fundraising events. For more information visit www.fcsmonmouth.org or contact FCS Development Director Diane Gribbin at

732-222-9111 or at