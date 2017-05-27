Alert: Bear Sighted in Middletown

Bear seen in the Fox Hills development. photo: Debbie Dietrich-Territo / facebook)‎

MIDDLETOWN, NJ - A bear was sighted Thursday night in the area of Nut Swamp Road. The state Division of Fish and Wildlife have responded and continue to monitor the situation.

The Middletown Police Department has increased patrols in the area as well.

DO NOT APPROACH A BEAR IF YOU SEE ONE. Call 911 immediately to report the sighting.

Keep all garbage in sealed cans, and remove all food left out for pets.

Keep a watch on your children and pets if they are outside.

Bear Safety Tips from the NJ Division of Fish and Wildlife

Black bears by nature tend to be wary of people. However, if you encounter a black bear in your neighborhood or outdoors while hiking or camping, follow these common-sense safety tips.