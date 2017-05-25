Brookdale to Host Paralegal Information Session June 20

LINCROFT, NJ – Community members interested in a new career as a paralegal are invited to a free information session at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, June 20 at Brookdale Community College, 765 Newman Springs Road, Lincroft.

Attendees can meet with college faculty, ask questions about the paralegal field and learn about Brookdale’s award-winning, two-year training program, which prepares students for immediate job placement as a paralegal or a legal assistant. Guided tours will be offered as well.

“This program opens many doors for our students,” said assistant legal studies professor Michael Sullivan, one of six licensed attorneys teaching in the program. “Our graduates have gone on to work for law firms, government agencies, banks and corporate insurance firms, just to name a few.”

Brookdale offers a two-year associate degree program in paralegal studies and an accelerated training program for students who already have a college degree. Both programs are accredited by the American Bar Association.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), employment of paralegals and legal assistants is projected to grow 8 percent by 2024. Median pay for paralegals and legal assistants was $49,500 per year in 2016, according to the BLS.

The information session will be held in Larrison Hall, Room 210, on Brookdale’s Lincroft campus. It is free and open to the public. Parking is in lots 2 and 3. To RSVP or for more information call Linda Morris at 732-224-2258 or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .