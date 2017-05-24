Fleet Week 2017 Begins in New York Harbor

PHOTO: Coast Guard Cutter Hamilton, a 418-foot National Security Cutter homeported in Charleston, South Carolina, transits past the Empire State Building during the 2017 Fleet Week New York Parade of Ships on May 24, 2017. This year marks the 29th year for New York City’s time-honored celebration of the sea services. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Frank Iannazzo-Simmons)

NEW YORK, NY – Fleet Week New York 2017 kicked off Wednesday morning with the annual parade of ships along the Hudson River.

The parade included U.S. Coast Guard Cutters and smallboats, several U.S. Navy ships, Naval Academy Patrol boats, a Royal Canadian Navy ship, Oceanographic Research Vessel Neil Armstrong and local partner agency vessels.

Fleet Week New York, now in its 29th year, is the city's time-honored celebration of the sea services, and an unparalleled opportunity for the citizens of New York and the surrounding tri-state area to meet Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen, as well as witness firsthand the latest capabilities of today's maritime services.

The event has been held nearly every year since 1984, and it is anticipated nearly 5,000 Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen will participate this year.

PHOTO: Coast Guard Cutter Shrike, an 87-foot Patrol Boat based in Bayonne, New Jersey, passes by the Statue of Liberty in support of Fleet Week on May 24, 2017. This year marks the 29th year for New York City’s time-honored celebration of the sea services. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Steve Strohmaier)