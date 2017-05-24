MCHA Collecting Stories on 6/4 and 6/17 for Upcoming Exhibition to Mark Fifth Anniversary of Sandy

PHOTO: Home in Leonardo gutted by Sandy. (file photo credit: Allan Dean)

MIDDLETOWN - On Sunday, June 4 and Saturday, June 17 from 10am to 4pm the Monmouth County Historical Association invites members of the community to come to the Taylor-Butler House (located at 127 Kings Highway) to share stories, artifacts, and photographs for a forthcoming exhibit titled Turning Tides: Stories from Superstorm Sandy.

This exhibition will open in October at the Museum to mark the fifth anniversary of the Storm making landfall along our shores. It will explore the impact of this record storm and its effects on the people and on communities in this area, using their own words, photographs, and artifacts.

Crowdsourcing events like these will allow MCHA to compile a truly Monmouth-centric story.

Anyone with photographs or artifacts to share can drop in on the 4th or 17th without an appointment. If you’d like to sit for an oral history interview with our Guest Curator, Monmouth University Professor of Public History Melissa Ziobro, please call 732-462-1466 or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. to book a time and to learn more. If these dates don’t work for you, please reach out to coordinate a date and time. As the steward of our county residents' stories and treasures for the past 118 years, MCHA wants to provide a platform for you to make your voice heard.

"Sandy should not be forgotten after altering the lives of so many people and communities in such a dramatic way," expressed MCHA President Linda Bricker. "It is a story that will be of great interest to future generations and which should be documented while those impacted can relate personal experiences."

Please contact us at 732-462-1466 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. to share your story or artifacts, on our open house days or otherwise. Stay tuned for future events, and the debut of our online exhibition, which will serve as a central online repository for Monmouth County activity focused on the Storm's 5th anniversary.