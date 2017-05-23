Project Rx Drop Off at Brielle/Keansburg Police Stations

PHOTO: Project Medicine Drop station at Keansburg Police Department

OCEAN, NJ – Prevention Coalition of Monmouth County, an affiliate of Prevention First, has joined forces with Brielle and Keansburg Police Departments to offer two additional Project Medicine Drop Off locations in Monmouth County. The new outposts for safe Rx disposal are located at the Brielle Police Department, 601 Union Lane and Keansburg Police Department, 21 Church Street.

Joined efforts to make this possible were Douglas Collier, Drug Initiative Coordinator & Law Enforcement Liaison (State of New Jersey); Preferred Behavioral Health Group’s CEO Mary Pat Angelini; Members of the Prevention Coalition of Monmouth County including April Sanders, Regional Coalition Project Director; Kristin Meyler, Shore Alliance Coordinator; Brielle Police Department: Chief Michael Palmer; Lieutenant Gary J. Olsen, Office of Professional Standards and Mayor Thomas B. Nicol. From the Keansburg Police Department: Chief James K. Pigott; Deputy Chief Kevin White and Captain Robert Sheehan.

Project Medicine Drop is an important component in the battle to halt the abuse and diversion of prescription drugs. It allows consumers to dispose of unused and expired medications anonymously, seven days a week, 365 days a year, at "prescription drug drop boxes" located within the headquarters of participating police departments.

The goal of the program is to make the public aware that they can put their unused prescription drugs in a designated, permanent drop-off box in various areas across the state. Officials then dispose of the prescriptions properly. Each Project Medicine Drop box is installed indoors, affixed to the floor or wall in a secure area within police department headquarters, within view of law enforcement officers, in an area to which members of the public may be admitted to dispose of their unused medications.

“Prescription drug abuse is an epidemic in New Jersey,” said Doug Collier, a drug initiative coordinator and law enforcement liaison for the state’s attorney’s office. “We find many teens, ages 12 to 25 that are going into medicine cabinets and taking these drugs.” Collier noted that many teenagers take prescription drugs because they believe they are safer than other illegal drugs. The majority of prescription drug abusers report in surveys that they get their drugs from friends and family. Americans understand that cleaning out old prescription drugs from medicine cabinets, kitchen drawers, and bedside tables reduces accidents, thefts, and the misuse and abuse of these medicines. Eight out of 10 new heroin users began by abusing prescription painkillers and moved to heroin when they could no longer obtain or afford those painkillers. For a Drop Off location near you, visit www.nj.gov/lps/ca2/meddrop/locations.htm

Prevention First, a division of Preferred Behavioral Health Group, provides prevention education to meet the needs of New Jersey families and children with programs in education and training for parents, caregivers, businesses, law enforcement, community groups, teachers and school faculty. For more information, call us at 732.663.1800 x12180 or visit us at www.Preferredbehavioral.org.