St. George's-by-the-River Canterbury Fair Set for June 10

PHOTOS: Canterbury Fair images by Taylor McFarland

RUMSON, NJ - The St. George's-by-the-River Canterbury Fair is coming! Mark June 10th 2017 on your calendars for this beloved event, now in its 69th year. The Fair has long marked the beginning of summer with all sorts of treasures and activities to entertain everyone.

The Fair offers an entire area dedicated to children. There is a petting zoo, balloons, cotton candy, face painting and lots of games as well as a children's chance auction, which is always a favorite with the kid set.

In addition to the famous White Elephant sale, shopping opportunities are available for those looking for jewelry, electronics, sporting goods, gently loved children's games and clothing, homemade gourmet treats, plants & flowers and thousands of books for all ages. If you're feeling lucky, a wide array of wonderful items will be up for bid in the silent auction tent.

Be sure to bring your appetite! We invite you to enjoy baked goods and coffee in the lovely Tea Garden, or pig out with the Grill Team as they cook up hamburgers and hotdogs all afternoon. For those in the mood for a luxurious lunch, please be sure to stop into the Lobster Salad Luncheon.

Proceeds help support local outreach and charitable organizations. St. George's-by-the-River is a Christian community church that invites children, families, and more mature people of life, regardless of their earlier religious beliefs or personal experiences to worship, share, and develop their Christian faith here.

We hope you'll join us in celebrating friendship, family and summer at The Canterbury Fair, June 10th, 9:30am – 3:00pm, rain or shine, on Lincoln Avenue in Rumson. For more information, please call (732) 842-0596.