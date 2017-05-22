Lifeguards on Duty Starting This Weekend at Seven Presidents Park

LONG BRANCH, NJ - Summer is almost here and it’s the best time of year to head over to the Monmouth County Park System’s Seven Presidents Oceanfront Park, located on Ocean Avenue in Long Branch. Lifeguards are on duty weekends starting Saturday, May 27 and daily starting Saturday, June 17. Besides guarded swimming, the park also offers family-friendly amenities including a playground, volleyball court, snack bar and the recently renovated Skateplex.

Be sure to enjoy the park all summer long by purchasing season park access and parking passes. Both are available for purchase at the Seven Presidents Oceanfront Park Pavilion, Ocean Avenue, Long Branch, from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on weekends, and will be available daily starting June 17. On-site sales must be cash or check. Season park access and parking passes are also available at the Monmouth County Park System Headquarters, Thompson Park, Newman Springs Road, Lincroft, Monday through Friday (excluding Memorial Day), from 8 a.m.-4 p.m., until June 16.

Season park access passes are $45 for ages 13-17; $70 for adults 18 to 64; and $25 for adults 65 and older. Season parking passes are $70. These passes are good through September 4. Weekday access passes are $8 for individuals 18 years old and over; those 17 and under are free. On weekends and holidays, the fee is $8 for individuals 13 years old and over; those 12 and under are free. The cost of a daily parking pass is $8.

For more information about Seven Presidents Oceanfront Park or the Monmouth County Park System, visit www.MonmouthCountyParks.com or call 732-842-4000. For persons with hearing impairment, the TTY/TDD number is 711. The Monmouth County Park System, created in 1960 by the Monmouth County Board of Chosen Freeholders, is Monmouth County’s Open Space, Parks, and Recreation agency.