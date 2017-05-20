Local Teen Selected for Elite Skimboarding Team

PHOTO: Aidan Stevenson

SEA BRIGHT, NJ - When lifelong Shrewsbury resident Aidan Stevenson was five years old, he picked up a skimboard for the first time. By age 6, he was skimboarding competitively, and regularly bringing home first-place trophies at local contests such as the Sea Bright SkimBash.

Today, at age 13, Aidan travels to Skim USA Pro/Am contests all along the East Coast, and has won the tour title for his division four years in a row. Every year, he also brings his talents to Laguna Beach, Calif., to compete in The Vic, a prestigious contest sponsored by Victoria Skimboards.

Aidan recently took his skimboarding achievements to an even higher level: He was selected to represent the Boys Division on the Skim USA team, an elite group of skimboarders at the top of their game, both in and out of the water. Skim USA board members select the annual team based on style, attitude, performance, and contest standings. Aidan and the 2017 Skim USA team will soon travel to compete in an international skimboarding contest.

While Aidan is a natural athlete–when he’s not skimboarding, he is playing lacrosse, surfing, or snowboarding–he attributes some of his success to Jersey Shore Skim Camp, which he has attended every summer since its inception in 2009. The Sea Bright-based training program helps Aidan deveInline image 1Inline image 2lop and sharpen his skimboarding skills, and the professional instructors provide support and advice on competition strategies.

During the year, Aidan attends the Rumson Country Day School. But come summer, you’ll find him on local beaches, riding the waves. Want to catch Aidan in action? He will be competing in the local Skim USA Pro/Am tour contest–the Sea Bright SkimBash–on June 24-25.