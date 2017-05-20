Coast Guard Assists Boat Taking On Water Near Sandy Hook

PHOTO: Crew members from Coast Guard Station Sandy Hook, in Sandy Hook, New Jersey, dewater a 42-foot vessel near the tip of Sandy Hook, Saturday, May 20, 2017.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector New York received a report from a mariner aboard the 42-foot vessel stating it was taking on water and launched Station Sandy Hook to assist. (U.S. Coast Guard Photo courtesy of Station Sandy Hook)

NEW YORK — The Coast Guard assisted four mariners after their boat began taking on water near Sandy Hook, New Jersey, Saturday.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector New York received a report from a mariner aboard a 42-foot vessel stating it was taking on water.

Sector New York watchstandards issued an urgent marine information broadcast and launched a 29-foot Response Boat-small (RBS) boatcrew from Coast Guard Station Sandy Hook.

Once on scene, the RBS boatcrew assisted the mariners with dewatering efforts with a portable dewatering pump.

The vessel was safely towed to Atlantic Highlands Marina, in Atlantic Highlands, New Jersey.

No injuries or pollution were reported.