Holmdel Officer to Do Ruck March for Unbroken Warriors

HOLMDEL, NJ - Michael Dowens will do his second extended ruck march to raise money and awareness for PTSD to take place the morning of Wednesday May 31, 2017 and go to the evening of June 3, 2017.

Dowens, now a Holmdel police officer, is an honorably discharged Navy veteran plagued with PTSD. He and his wife Christine founded Unbroken Warriors to help veterans cover their costs for receive residential level mental health interventions specially designed for PTSD.

Michael Dowens and his nonprofit Unbroken Warriors is hoping to help other afflicted veterans by walking 240 miles nonstop over four days from Washington, D.C. to New Jersey. His ruck march last year was displayed on social media in real time and raised $30,000. This year he hopes to match that. Donations can be made on the website or mailed to Unbroken Warriors PO Box 141, Holmdel, NJ 07733. www.unbrokenwarriors.org