Walnford Day to be Held Sunday, May 21

UPPER FREEHOLD – The Monmouth County Park System is celebrating Walnford Day on Sunday, May 21 from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. at Historic Walnford, Walnford Road, Upper Freehold.

During this family-friendly event, visitors can tour the Waln House from top to bottom, see the historic gristmill in action, play old-fashioned games, and enjoy hands-on activities. Ongoing demonstrations for the day include spinning, weaving, basket weaving, rug hooking, straw braiding, woodworking and blacksmithing. There will also be a display of antique fire equipment from the New Jersey Fire Museum collection. Horse-drawn wagon rides will be offered from 1-4 p.m. Admission and parking are free.

For more information about Historic Walnford or the Monmouth County Park System, please visit www.MonmouthCountyParks.com or call 732-842-4000. For persons with hearing impairment, the TTY/TDD number is 711. The Monmouth County Park System, created in 1960 by the Monmouth County Board of Chosen Freeholders, is Monmouth County’s Open Space, Parks, and Recreation agency.