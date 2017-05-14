TEDxAsburyPark is the New Identity of TEDxNavesink

Asbury Park, N.J. — TEDxNavesink, the largest and highest rated TEDx conference in the New York region, will change its identity to TEDxAsburyPark at its event on May 20. Fittingly, the theme of the conference, now in its fifth year, is “Identity.” Doors open at 8 a.m. with coffee, tea and snacks, and the curtain opens at 9 a.m. on a full day of entertainment and TED Talks by speakers from around the US and the world. Tickets are available at www.tedxasburypark.com

“‘IDENTITY’ will shine new light on our own identity as the ‘garden shore,’ Monmouth County, the New York Metro area, Asbury Park, New Jersey and America,” said Brian Smiga, TEDxAsburyPark founder and co-founder of Alpha Venture Partners, a Manhattan-based venture capital firm. “As a native, I’ve spent my life defending all that’s lovable about Jersey. With the rebirth of Asbury Park, Bell Works and a start-up and capital community, we can now attract the world’s best entrepreneurs, doers, and talent.”

TEDxAsburyPark explores the theme of identity—in all aspects of the word—in partnership with Madison Marquette’s Asbury Park Boardwalk at the national landmark Paramount Theatre and Convention Hall at 1300 Ocean Avenue, Asbury Park, N.J.

“We’re excited about our partnership with TEDxAsburyPark to bring compelling talks and exciting events to our city,” said Gary Mottola, President of Madison Marquette, who gave his first TED talk at TEDxNavesink in 2016. “The shift to TEDxAsburyPark makes perfect sense. TEDx continues to scale and evolve into a gathering of inspiring and creative thought leaders from all walks of life just as the city of Asbury Park attracts and nurtures an increasingly talented and diverse community.”

IDENTITY will cover age, gender, transhumanism, genetic engineers, race, nationalism, global diplomacy, augmented reality, selfishness, hidden motives, disability, death, drugs, music, architecture, startups, entrepreneurship, innovation, body image, business, authenticity, cross-dressing, craft, Asbury Park, NJ’s identity and future, and the future of our societies and the planet, and more.

The all-day conference will include talks from TED Speakers Robin Hanson (author of "The Elephant in the Brain") and John Werner, vice president of strategic partnerships at augmented reality firm Meta, who grew up spending summers on the Jersey Shore.

TEDxAsburyPark will also offer musical and comedic entertainment, including a performance from Red Bank’s Two River Theater production of "The Ballad of Little Jo," and a few surprises. The event will cover the many facets of identity in four acts:



Know Thyself

Collective ID

Mind Over Body

Brand New J

TEDxAsburyPark is a self-organizing annual event dedicated to education, community, innovation, and “ideas worth spreading.” Each year, a different theme is chosen to build the day of nonfiction theater. Hundreds of businesses, nonprofit leaders, students from local universities and sponsors plan, manage and fund the all-day event.

The day will include lunch and a reception at Convention Hall, as well as opportunities to explore the revitalized boardwalk.

Tickets cost $40 for those under 40 years old and over 70 years old, $60 for general seating, and $80 for reserved seating. Tickets are available at www.tedxasburypark.com.

About TEDxAsburyPark

Founded in 2012 as TEDxNavesink, TEDxAsburyPark is an annual Jersey Shore-based conference dedicated to community, education, and innovation. In the spirit of “ideas worth spreading,” TEDx is a program of local, self-organized events that bring people together to share a TED-like experience. At a TEDx event, live speakers combine to spark deep discussion and connections. The goal of TEDxAsburyPark is to bring world-leading TED talks to the “garden shore” in an all-day event that inspires us to learn and think about the future of our home at the Shore.



