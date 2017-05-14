Authorities Investigating Reported Home Invasion in Holmdel

FREEHOLD, NJ - At approximately 10:54 pm on May 13, 2017, Holmdel Police were summoned to a townhouse on Banyan Boulevard as a result of a 911 call reporting a home invasion robbery.

Police responded and determined that two victims, a 37 year old male and a 46 year old female, were arriving home when they opened the front door of the residence and began to enter. As they entered the residence, two individuals, who were already inside the home, rushed towards them. The male victim was struck several times with a baseball bat by one of the assailants. The female victim was punched multiple times by the other assailant. The two victims were then bound together within the home.