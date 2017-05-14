Authorities Investigating Reported Home Invasion in Holmdel

FREEHOLD, NJ - At approximately 10:54 pm on May 13, 2017, Holmdel Police were summoned to a townhouse on Banyan Boulevard as a result of a 911 call reporting a home invasion robbery.
Police responded and determined that two victims, a 37 year old male and a 46 year old female, were arriving home when they opened the front door of the residence and began to enter. As they entered the residence, two individuals, who were already inside the home, rushed towards them. The male victim was struck several times with a baseball bat by one of the assailants. The female victim was punched multiple times by the other assailant. The two victims were then bound together within the home.
Both assailants had their faces covered during the attack and robbery. After the victims were bound, the two assailants stole personal property from the victims, including cash and jewelry, and fled the scene.
After freeing themselves, the male victim called police, who arrived shortly thereafter. Holmdel Police contacted the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office and a joint investigation was launched.
Both victims were subsequently taken to a local hospital for treatment. The male suffered significant facial injuries, including a broken nose. The female was also treated for facial injuries. Both have been released.
If anyone has any information regarding this incident, they can contact Detective Eric Hernando of the Holmdel Township Police Department at (732) 946-2820 or Detective Wayne Raynor of the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office at (800) 533-7443.