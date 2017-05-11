The Atlantic Highlands Arts Council presents: Earth Candy

Opening Reception: Saturday, May 13, 6:00 – 8:00pm

54 First Avenue, Atlantic Highlands, NJ.

ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS, NJ - Join us for an exhibit that explores interpretations of our natural surroundings, featuring the works of four Bayshore artists: Maggie Brown, Colleen Lineberry, Ashley McFarland, and Caroline Northrop.

This exhibit will be on display through May 31 at Atlantic Highlands Arts Council, 54 First Avenue, Atlantic Highlands, NJ 07716.

Gallery Hours:

Monday – Closed

Tuesday –1:00-7:00

Wednesday – 1:00-7:00

Thursday – 1:00-4:00

Friday – 1:00-7:00

Saturday – 10:00-7:00

Sunday – 11:00-3:00

The AHAC is a nonprofit organization who’s mission is to “strengthen community through the arts’. This program is made possible in part by Monmouth Arts through funding from the Monmouth County Board of Chosen Freeholders and the New Jersey State Council on the Arts.