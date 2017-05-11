The Monmouth County SPCA 23rd Annual Spring Dog Walk & Pet Fair Raises Over $136,000

Proceeds to Benefit the Homeless Animals of Monmouth County

(Photos courtesy of Victor Bubadias Photography)

EATONTOWN, NJ - The Monmouth County SPCA celebrated 23 Years of Paws Walking for a Cause at their Annual Spring Dog Walk & Pet Fair on Saturday, April 29th at Brookdale Community College. The event, held in conjunction with corporate partner Red Bank Veterinary Hospital, was a huge success for the organization, raising $136,000 for the thousands of homeless animals that pass through the shelter every year.

Over 2,000 people and their pets convened on the Brookdale Campus to enjoy the festivities and support the mission of the MCSPCA. The Monmouth County SPCA welcomed back Senator Raymond Lesniak to discuss his important work in animal welfare for New Jersey. Guests enjoyed a variety of gourmet food vendors including Alternative Plate, Max’s Hot Dogs and the Empanada Monster as well as treats from Hinlickity’s Ice Cream Truck, Café Diem and Northeast Kettle Corn. Activities included live demonstrations from the Monmouth County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit, Dog Agility through the Jersey Shore Agility Group (JAG), an Alumni Parade for dogs that were previously adopted from the shelter plus a Cutest Tricks Contest, which was judged by several of the special attendees.

Over 100 vendors displayed their unique products, with many donating 10% of their sales back to the shelter. One lucky Oakhurst resident took nearly $10,000 home through the 50/50 Raffle but luckiest of all were the 10 dogs that found their forever homes at the event! The MCSPCA’s newest and most popular destination was the new “Puppy Pen”, complete with a live Facebook video stream, which generated a great deal of attention but more importantly lead to several adoptions!

The Monmouth County SPCA now looks forward to their upcoming events such as their first annual "Nine & Dine" Golf Tournament held on June 6th, a "Rescue, Reuse, Recycle" day held on June 10th, and of course their Fur Ball Gala being held on October 14th at the Sheraton in Eatontown. For information on any upcoming events please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.