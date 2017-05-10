Cross Country Bicycle Trek Fulfills Dream and Raises Money for Children

ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS, NJ - Trading 8 hours behind a desk for 8 hours on a bicycle sounds appealing, especially if the daily scenery is the great open spaces of America. Graham Guthrie, 33, of Lansdale, Pennsylvania, is pedaling his way 4500+ miles from Atlantic Highlands, New Jersey to Astoria, Oregon.

Unable to secure a leave of absence, Graham resigned his position of 10 years with an organization in NYC last month to follow his dream of bicycling across the country. He wrote last year in his blog, trading848.wordpress.com, "I am looking forward to being outside of my comfort zone in many ways, to see a country that I have lived in for 32 years yet only visited a small portion, to meet new people with different backgrounds than mine, to improve fitness levels and to grow as a human."

Along the way he will travel along the Blue Ridge mountains into Tennessee and across the southern route westward to Kansas City, Missouri to meet friends. Periodically he will couch-surf, sleeping in a friend's living room. He will pedel the Transamerica Bicycle Trail on the second half of the trip to Oregon.

Mr. Guthrie will be making many stops along the way to promote the important work of Children Advocacy Centers, specifically the Philadelphia Children's Alliance (PCA) in his hometown.

The Philadelphia Children's Alliance is an independent non-profit organization that promotes healing and justice for sexually abused children in Philadelphia. The PCA collaborates with partners in child protection, law enforcement, and medical and mental health services to provide forensic interviews, victim support and counseling services at the Philadelphia Safety Collaborative, a co-located child-friendly facility.

He has a gofundme page to help raise money. 70% of the funds raised from this page will be donated to the Philadelphia Children's Alliance. https://www.gofundme.com/Trading848

You can follow his trip on social media:

trading848.wordpress.com

https://www.instagram.com/trading848/

https://twitter.com/Trading848