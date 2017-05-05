Brookdale to Host Free Summer Car Show Series

LINCROFT, NJ – Car, truck and motorcycle fans of all ages are invited to the Lincroft campus of Brookdale Community College this summer for the new “Car Meets” car show series, running on May 26, June 30, July 21 and Aug. 25 from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Events are free and open to all.

All local vehicle owners with “pride in their ride” are invited to show off their muscle cars, hotrods, bikes, trucks and more while mingling with local enthusiasts and professionals.

Tours of Brookdale’s Automotive Technology facility, including a 12-bay garage with state-of-the-art repair equipment, will be available as well.

Car Meets will be held in Lot 6 of the Lincroft campus. No engine revving or burnouts are permitted.

For more information contact Nancy McHugh at 732-224-2434 or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .