Creative Arts & Music Festival This Weekend

PHOTO: Piece by Carolyn Roche Designs

LINCROFT, NJ — The Monmouth County Park System’s annual Creative Arts & Music Festival is almost here! Held from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturday, May 6 at Thompson Park, 805 Newman Springs Road, Lincroft, this juried arts festival features specially selected artists’ works of pottery, photography, jewelry, paintings and other mediums. Local artists and studios include Carolyn Roche Designs, Kate Grady Stained Glass, Grace Modla Studios, MaryAnn Goodwin, Mike Scherfen Watercolors, Rainbow Art Glass and Shrewsbury River Copperworks.

PHOTO: (l to r) Kim Boyko & David Vargo will perform at the Creative Arts & Music Festival.

Besides the artwork, visitors will enjoy free live music and art activities including demonstrations and a plein air painting competition. The schedule includes performances by David Vargo, Kim Boyko, the José Loo Band, the Fairview Fix Youth Ensemble, and more.

Admission and parking for the festival are free. For more details, including a complete list of artists and a performance schedule, please visit www.MonmouthCountyParks.com. The Park System can also be reached by calling 732-842-4000. For persons with hearing impairment, the Park System TTY/TDD number is 711. The Monmouth County Park System, created in 1960 by the Monmouth County Board of Chosen Freeholders, is Monmouth County’s Open Space, Parks, and Recreation agency.