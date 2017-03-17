Little Steps, Big Gains - National Walking Day April 5th

The American Heart Association encourages New Jerseyans to participate in National Walking Day on April 5.

Robbinsville, NJ – Countless numbers of New Jerseyans will take a step towards being Healthy For Good and walk to commemorate the American Heart Association’s National Walking Day on April 5.

Americans are spending more time sitting than ever before. The Healthy For Good movement is designed to inspire all Americans to live healthier lives and create lasting change. It focuses on the simple idea that making small changes today can create a difference for generations to come.

Studies have suggested that moderate physical activity has many proven benefits for overall health, such as lowering blood pressure, increasing HDL, or “good”, cholesterol and controlling weight. All these changes help to reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease and stroke, the nation’s No. 1 and No. 5 killers.

“Being physically active on a regular basis is important to promote overall health and prevent heart disease and stroke,” said Travis Sample (National Academy of Sports Medicine), volunteer for the American Heart Association and co-owner of S.A.M.P.L.E. Fitness, a mobile fitness company that advocates traditional and alternative ways to incorporate fitness into busy schedules located in Bergen County. “It can also help relieve depression, manage stress, lower blood pressure and cholesterol levels, improve sleep and prevent weight gain.”

About one in three adults participates in NO leisure time physical activity at all. The American Heart Association will kick off the month-long campaign on National Walking Day, April 5, to encourage people to move more by increasing their physical activity.

The American Heart Association recommends that adults participate in at least 150 minutes of moderate intensity aerobic activity or 75 minutes of vigorous intensity aerobic activity or a combination of both each week. Kids should get at least 60 minutes of physical activity every day.

In addition to National Walking Day, the American Heart Association hosts Heart Walks throughout New Jersey in order to raise awareness around heart disease and stroke. Heart Walks are community events that promote physical activity and heart-healthy living for the whole family.

Be part of the movement and email Rosie Kelly at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. to register for your free toolkit. For more information about walking and living a healthy lifestyle, visit www.heart.org/movemore. More information about Heart Walks can be found at www.heart.org/NewJersey.