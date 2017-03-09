Brookdale to Host Open House April 2

LINCROFT, NJ – Brookdale Community College will hold its annual Spring Open House on Sunday, April 2 at 12 p.m. in the Collins Arena, 765 Newman Springs Road, Lincroft.

High school students, career-changers and residents of all ages are invited to meet with Brookdale staff, ask questions and explore more than 50 degree and career training programs offered through the college.

Attendees will be able to take customized “academic tours” and meet with representatives from Brookdale’s four Academic Institutes: Business and Social Science; Health Sciences; Humanities; and Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM).

Students and parents can take guided tours of Brookdale’s 220-acre campus and explore college facilities including technology labs, arts studios, performance spaces, classrooms, lounges and newly remodeled science labs.

Staff will also be on hand to discuss available scholarships, financial aid, “Fast Start” programs for local high school students, continuing education programs for adults and more.

Representatives from partner universities such as Georgian Court University and Rutgers University will be available to discuss streamlined transfer programs, discounted tuition for Brookdale graduates and four-year degree programs offered in Monmouth County. Complimentary food will be provided by Brookdale’s Culinary Education Center.

Attendees are encouraged to arrive at 12 p.m. to participate in all open house activities. Those who pre-register for event are entered into a drawing for a $50 college store gift card and other prizes. To register or learn more visit www.brookdalecc.edu/openhouse or call 732-224-1857.