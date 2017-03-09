Monmouth County Park System to Host Gardening Workshop for Volunteers

LINCROFT, NJ — Calling all gardeners and those interested in volunteering in the parks! The Monmouth County Park System is hosting a Gardening & Pruning Workshop from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. on Wednesday, April 5 at the Thompson Park Visitor Center, 805 Newman Springs Road, Lincroft, for prospective volunteers. A Gardening, Pruning & Butterflies Workshop is being offered from 1-4 p.m. on Wednesday, April 19 at the Manasquan Reservoir Environmental Center, 331 Georgia Tavern Road, Howell.

These workshops are open to ages 14 and up and are the perfect preparation for participating in the Park System’s Drop-In Volunteer Days. Held April through October, Drop-In Volunteer Days are gardening opportunities at various county parks where volunteers assist with pruning, weeding, planting, and more at their convenience. The schedule for Drop-In Volunteer Days is available at www.MonmouthCountyParks.com. For more information about these workshops or to reserve your space, please call Tracy Shiffman, Coordinator of Volunteers at 732-842-4000, ext. 4283, or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

To learn more about the Park System, visit www.MonmouthCountyParks.com or call 732-842-4000, ext. 4312. For persons with hearing impairment, the TTY/TDD number is 711. The Monmouth County Park System, created in 1960 by the Monmouth County Board of Chosen Freeholders, is Monmouth County’s Open Space, Parks and Recreation agency.