St. Patrick's Day Dinner to Support AACC Food Pantry

NAVESINK, NJ - All Saints' (Stone) Church, one of the founding members of the Atlantic Highlands Area Association of Community Churches (AACC), is holding a St. Patrick's Dinner on March 18 in its Parish House. The proceeds will support work of the AACC Food Pantry to provide wholesome food for its clientele as well as to support the outreach efforts of All Saints' Church.

"Kilkenny Cats", an Irish ensemble, will perform throughout both dinner seatings at 5pm and at 7pm. The chef-prepared dinner includes corned beef, colcannon, glazed carrots, home-baked Irish soda Bread, delectable desserts, coffee, tea, and lemon-limeade. Prices for the dinner are family-friendly with Adults priced at $15, Seniors and Youth from 5 years to 12 years $10, and kids 4 and under free.

Reservations may be made at the AACC Food Pantry at the United Methodist Church in Atlantic Highlands, or by calling the All Saints' Events line at 732-344-9081, or by email at . Reservations close on March 11, so kindly reserve early.