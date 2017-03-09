The Arc of Monmouth’s Walk & 5K Fundraiser Returns to Asbury Park on Sat. April 8

TINTON FALLS – The Arc of Monmouth’s Walk & 5K will take place on the boards of Asbury Park, Ocean Grove and Bradley Beach on Saturday, April 8, 2017 to benefit individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities (I/DD) in Monmouth County, with an after-party inside the legendary Convention Hall.

“Step Up for The Arc,” one of The Arc of Monmouth's largest annual fundraisers, is expecting more than 600 participants of all ages to step up for the cause. Last year's event raised over $35,000 for employment, housing, recreation and other vital services for individuals with I/DD and their families.

The 5K race will begin at 8:30AM, with registration opening at 8:00AM. Walker registration opens at 10:00AM and the Walk starts at 11:00AM. Asbury Park’s famous “Tillie the Clown” will lead walkers south from Convention Hall along the ocean through Asbury Park, Ocean Grove and Bradley Beach, and back again.

Beginning at 12:00PM, participants are invited to join the after-party inside Convention Hall. A free barbecue featuring hot dogs, sausage and peppers, chili, homemade chicken soup and other treats will be supplied by the Lodges of 17th Masonic District. Live music and entertainment will be provided by the popular shore-area band "Wait Till Friday" and DJ Nicky. The registration fee includes a free t-shirt, giveaways, refreshments, carnival games, photo booth and unlimited pinball at the Silverball Museum, Asbury Park.

Easy online registration, fundraising information and sponsorship opportunities are available at www.arcofmonmouth.org/walk. Contact The Arc of Monmouth’s Development Office at 732-493-1919 for more information.