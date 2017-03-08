The NJ Libertarian Party State Convention is March 11

TENNENT, NJ – The New Jersey Libertarian Party will be holding its 2017 State Convention on Saturday, March 11 from 9AM-6PM at the Rutgers University Inn and Conference Center in New Brunswick. Registration is open to the public and there are still some seats left (register at http://njlp.org/convention).

The afternoon will feature a stellar lineup of speakers, including Larry Sharpe (2016 Vice Presidential Nominee Candidate for the national Libertarian Party), Julie Borowski (Political Commentator), Bob Bowden (Executive Director at Choice Media), and Michael German (former FBI Agent).

During the morning, the voting members of the Party will select the Party’s candidates for Governor, Lt. Governor, State Senate, State Assembly, County Freeholder, and local offices to compete in the November General Election. Four to six candidates are planning to vie for the Party’s nomination for Governor at the Convention. In 2016, the Party ran a record number of candidates and expects to run a strong field again this year.

Since the Party doubled its membership in 2016, we are expecting a great turnout at the Convention. Register and join us.

The NJ Libertarian Party is NJ's third largest political party, founded in 1972. Our vision is for a world in which all individuals have the right to exercise sole control over their lives, and have the right to live in whatever manner they choose, so long as they do not forcibly interfere with the rights of others to live as they choose. Our goal is to build a political party that elects Libertarians to public office and moves public policy in a libertarian direction.