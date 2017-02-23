HOPE 9 Concerts Raise Over $200K for Area Charities

Two River Theater’s Latino outreach programs, Red Bank Borough schools and the FoodBank of Monmouth and Ocean Counties benefit from Bandiera & Friends concerts

RED BANK, NJ - Beneficiaries of December’s HOPE 9 concert received checks today in a presentation at the nonprofit Count Basie Theatre, Red Bank.

The concert, orchestrated and performed by Bobby Bandiera and a host of regional musicians, raised more than $200,000 for its beneficiaries: The FoodBank of Monmouth and Ocean Counties and Two River Theater’s Latino outreach programs. In addition, $10 from every ticket sold will go towards arts education programs at Red Bank Middle School.

- TWO RIVER THEATER: Count Basie Theatre VP / Operations Izzy Sackowitz, HOPE Concert Founder and musician Bobby Bandiera, Two River Theater Managing Director Michael Hurst, Count Basie Theatre President / CEO Adam Philipson, Count Basie Theatre VP / Development Maria Sorensen, Count Basie Theatre Director / Special Events & Sponsorships Jamie Ferlanti

- FOODBANK OF MONMOUTH AND OCEAN COUNTIES: Count Basie Theatre VP / Operations Izzy Sackowitz, Count Basie Theatre President / CEO Adam Philipson, FoodBank Development Director Linda Keenan, HOPE Concert Founder and musician Bobby Bandiera, FoodBank Executive Director Carlos Rodriguez, FoodBank Individual Giving / Sponsorships Director Diana Flippo, FoodBank Press / Media Director Lori Sayde, Count Basie Theatre VP / Development Maria Sorensen

- RED BANK BOROUGH SCHOOL DISTRICT: Count Basie Theatre VP / Operations Izzy Sackowitz, Red Bank Borough Schools Director of Curriculum Stacy Sherwood, Red Bank Borough Schools Board Of Education VP Michael Ballard, HOPE Concert Founder and musician Bobby Bandiera, Red Bank Borough Superintendent of Schools Dr. Jared Rummage, Red Bank Middle School Principal Maria Iozzi and Count Basie Theatre VP / Development Maria Sorensen.

