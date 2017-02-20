Monmouth County Park System Offers Trails Training

LINCROFT, NJ - Love the Monmouth County Park System’s 130+ miles of trails and interested in becoming part of the Park System’s Trails Team? Head to the Thompson Park Longbridge Annex, 53 Longbridge Road, Holmdel, on Saturday, March 11 from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. and learn more about joining this dedicated group. Prospective volunteers (age 16 and up) are invited to this free training workshop that serves as an introduction to Park System safety rules, tools and equipment, and maintenance overview. An additional session is planned on Sunday, March 12 from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. at the Clayton Park Activity Center, 202 Davis Station Road, Upper Freehold (Imlaystown). To register for either session, please contact the Park System volunteer office at 732-842-4000, ext. 4283, or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

Held on Saturday mornings, trail work sessions are scheduled at various county parks throughout the season. During these sessions, volunteers assist in maintaining old trails and constructing new ones. To learn more about the Monmouth County Park System, please visit www.monmouthcountyparks.com or call 732-842-4000, ext. 4312. For persons with hearing impairment, the TTY/TDD number is 711. The Monmouth County Park System, created in 1960 by the Monmouth County Board of Chosen Freeholders, is Monmouth County’s Open Space, Parks, and Recreation agency.