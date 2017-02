Middletown Teen Named a 2017 Monmouth County 4-H Ambassador

Matthew Bennett, from Middletown in Monmouth County, as a 2017 Monmouth County 4-H Ambassador. He was honored at our convention last week and is pictured (from left) with State Board of Agriculture President Santo Maccherone, New Jersey Senate President Stephen M. Sweeney and New Jersey State Department of Agriculture Assistant Secretary of Agriculture Monique Purcell.