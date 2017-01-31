David G. Brown II Elected Chairman of MC Democrats

ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS, NJ - Upon the resignation of Vin Gopal (who stepped down to run for State Senate), The Monmouth County Democrats County Committee, representing over 800 elected committee-members, unanimously elected David G. Brown II as Chairman of the Party.

Brown has served on the Monmouth County Democrats Executive Committee for the past four years, serving as Party Treasurer. He is a life-long Long Branch resident and has been involved in the Long Branch Democratic Party as a volunteer for over a decade. He is currently a Monmouth County Tax Commissioner and serves as the Business Administrator for the City of Roselle. Brown previously served as an aide to then Newark Mayor Cory Booker. Brown is married, a father and is very active in his local church in Long Branch.

Brown had the support of outgoing Chairman Vin Gopal, acting Chairwoman Mary Foster, U.S. Congressman Frank Pallone, Assemblymembers Eric Houghtaling and Joann Downey, Monmouth County native and gubernatorial candidate Phil Murphy, over 20 Democratic Mayors and 53 Democratic Municipal Leaders.

He will finish out the current term, which expires in June of 2018.