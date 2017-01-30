Monmouth County Fire Academy graduates 43

PHOTO: Andrew P. Sparber – Monmouth County Fire Academy Director Anthony Avillo and Monmouth County Fire Marshal Kevin Stout congratulate Firefighter I graduate Andrew P. Sparber, the winner of the Ronald Fitzpatrick Award winner for Class 112.

HOWELL, NJ – The Monmouth County Fire Academy graduated 43 firefighters from the Firefighter I program on January 24 and 25 at the Fire Academy on Route 33.

The first-time firefighter graduates of Class 112 and Class 113 worked 172 hours over 32 sessions and received training in rescue, fire extinguishment, hazardous materials response, cardio-pulmonary resuscitation, electrical safety, and care of hoses, ladders and other equipment.

“Firefighting is a noble form of public service that is integral to the safety of our communities,” Freeholder Deputy Director John P. Curley, liaison to the Fire Academy, said in his address to the classes. “I am honored to welcome you as the newest members of the finest firefighting force in the state of New Jersey. On behalf of those you will protect, I thank you for your dedication to saving lives and property.”

A graduate from each class earned the Ronald Fitzpatrick Award, named for a former instructor at the Fire Academy who died in the line of duty in 2003. The awards went to Andrew P. Sparber, Class 112 of East Freehold Fire Department and Patrick S. Nowell, Class 113 of Shrewsbury Fire Company. For their respective graduating classes, Sparber and Nowell received the highest test scores and attendance records.

Monmouth County Fire Marshal Kevin A. Stout congratulated the graduates and expressed his excitement about watching them go on to serve Monmouth and Middlesex Counties.

“I am very proud of these two classes of firefighters graduating from the academy this week,” Stout said. “I am confident that that each firefighter will go on to serve his community well. They have completed the best training available from highly qualified instructors.”

Each year thousands of local firefighters receive training at the County Fire Academy.

Monmouth County Fire Academy graduates - January 2017

Firefighter 1 – Class 112

Name Fire Department

Taylor G. Algor Neptune Twp. Fire Department

Dylan R. Barkaszi Squankum Fire Co.

Nicholas Brown Eatontown FD

Robert A. Cromer, Jr. Morganville Independent Fire Co.

Paul J. Fazio Holmdel Fire Co. #1

Thomas J Fazio Holmdel Fire Co. #1

Joseph M. Fernandes Englishtown FD

Travis B. Finn Squankum Fire Co.

Kurt W. Gibson Wayside Fire Co.

Peter E. Hill Manasquan Hook & Ladder

Reed H. Jeschonek Spring Lake Heights FD

Stefan C. Kalabus Hope Fire Co.

Joseph R. Keselica Wayside Fire Co.

Carmelo G. La Marca Adelphia Fire Co.

Gunnar Larsen Freehold FD

Dennis J. Lucas Ramtown Fire Co.

Robert J. Mahoney Colts Neck FD

John T. McGowan Belford Engine #3

Brandon J. McKenna Adelphia Fire Co.

Nicholas A. Nichols Squankum Fire Co.

Stefan M. Nikolof Ramtown Fire Co.

Jason A. Patino East Windsor Fire Co. #2 (Middlesex County)

Brain R. Seward Middletown FD

Mason B. Sheehan West Keansburg Fire Co.

Andrew P. Sparber East Freehold FD

John Spierto Englishtown FD

Firefighter 1 – Class 113

Name Fire Department

Jonathan K. Amador Long Branch FD

Jonathan Amaral Long Branch FD

Jason Habinowski Union Beach FD

Jayson Jacot Freehold Fire Co. #1

Gary W. Kehoe, Jr. Avon Fire Co.

Michael Lauber South Wall FD

Coper R. Lewis Northside FD

Mason A. Lewis Northside FD

Jeffrey Loesch Shark River Hills FD

Connor T McQuillian Oakhurst FD

Patrick S. Nowell Shrewsbury Fire Co.

Robert A. Renzo Red Bank FD

Suzanne Riegelman Red Bank FD

Tyler Schick Long Branch FD

Paul J. Whille Bradley Beach FD

Wojceich Wilk Freehold Independent Fire Co.

Joseph C. Wolfe Spring Lake Fire Co.