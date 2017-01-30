Monmouth County Fire Academy graduates 43

mcfa andrew p sparberPHOTO:  Andrew P. Sparber – Monmouth County Fire Academy Director Anthony Avillo and Monmouth County Fire Marshal Kevin Stout congratulate Firefighter I graduate Andrew P. Sparber, the winner of the Ronald Fitzpatrick Award winner for Class 112.

HOWELL, NJ – The Monmouth County Fire Academy graduated 43 firefighters from the Firefighter I program on January 24 and 25 at the Fire Academy on Route 33.

The first-time firefighter graduates of Class 112 and Class 113 worked 172 hours over 32 sessions and received training in rescue, fire extinguishment, hazardous materials response, cardio-pulmonary resuscitation, electrical safety, and care of hoses, ladders and other equipment. 

 “Firefighting is a noble form of public service that is integral to the safety of our communities,” Freeholder Deputy Director John P. Curley, liaison to the Fire Academy, said in his address to the classes. “I am honored to welcome you as the newest members of the finest firefighting force in the state of New Jersey.  On behalf of those you will protect, I thank you for your dedication to saving lives and property.”

A graduate from each class earned the Ronald Fitzpatrick Award, named for a former instructor at the Fire Academy who died in the line of duty in 2003. The awards went to Andrew P. Sparber, Class 112 of East Freehold Fire Department and Patrick S. Nowell, Class 113 of Shrewsbury Fire Company. For their respective graduating classes, Sparber and Nowell received the highest test scores and attendance records.

Monmouth County Fire Marshal Kevin A. Stout congratulated the graduates and expressed his excitement about watching them go on to serve Monmouth and Middlesex Counties.  

“I am very proud of these two classes of firefighters graduating from the academy this week,” Stout said. “I am confident that that each firefighter will go on to serve his community well. They have completed the best training available from highly qualified instructors.” 

Each year thousands of local firefighters receive training at the County Fire Academy.

*A list of graduates from each class follows:


Monmouth County Fire Academy graduates - January 2017

Firefighter 1 – Class 112

Name                                       Fire Department

Taylor G. Algor                         Neptune Twp. Fire Department

Dylan R. Barkaszi                    Squankum Fire Co.

Nicholas Brown                        Eatontown FD

Robert A. Cromer, Jr.              Morganville Independent Fire Co.

Paul J. Fazio                            Holmdel Fire Co. #1

Thomas J Fazio                       Holmdel Fire Co. #1

Joseph M. Fernandes               Englishtown FD

Travis B. Finn                          Squankum Fire Co.

Kurt W. Gibson                        Wayside Fire Co.

Peter E. Hill                             Manasquan Hook & Ladder

Reed H. Jeschonek                  Spring Lake Heights FD

Stefan C. Kalabus                    Hope Fire Co.

Joseph R. Keselica                   Wayside Fire Co.

Carmelo G. La Marca              Adelphia Fire Co.

Gunnar Larsen                         Freehold FD

Dennis J. Lucas                       Ramtown Fire Co.

Robert J. Mahoney                  Colts Neck FD

John T. McGowan                   Belford Engine #3

Brandon J. McKenna               Adelphia Fire Co.

Nicholas A. Nichols                 Squankum Fire Co.

Stefan M. Nikolof                    Ramtown Fire Co.

Jason A. Patino                       East Windsor Fire Co. #2 (Middlesex County)

Brain R. Seward                       Middletown FD

Mason B. Sheehan                   West Keansburg Fire Co.

Andrew P. Sparber                   East Freehold FD

John Spierto                             Englishtown FD

Firefighter 1 – Class 113

Name                                                   Fire Department

Jonathan K. Amador                Long Branch FD

Jonathan Amaral                      Long Branch FD

Jason Habinowski                    Union Beach FD

Jayson Jacot                            Freehold Fire Co. #1

Gary W. Kehoe, Jr.                  Avon Fire Co.

Michael Lauber                       South Wall FD

Coper R. Lewis                      Northside FD

Mason A. Lewis                       Northside FD

Jeffrey Loesch                         Shark River Hills FD

Connor T McQuillian               Oakhurst FD

Patrick S. Nowell                     Shrewsbury Fire Co.

Robert A. Renzo                      Red Bank FD

Suzanne Riegelman                 Red Bank FD

Tyler Schick                            Long Branch FD

Paul J. Whille                           Bradley Beach FD

Wojceich Wilk                         Freehold Independent Fire Co.

Joseph C. Wolfe                      Spring Lake Fire Co.