Monmouth County Fire Academy graduates 43

PHOTO: Andrew P. Sparber – Monmouth County Fire Academy Director Anthony Avillo and Monmouth County Fire Marshal Kevin Stout congratulate Firefighter I graduate Andrew P. Sparber, the winner of the Ronald Fitzpatrick Award winner for Class 112.
HOWELL, NJ – The Monmouth County Fire Academy graduated 43 firefighters from the Firefighter I program on January 24 and 25 at the Fire Academy on Route 33.
The first-time firefighter graduates of Class 112 and Class 113 worked 172 hours over 32 sessions and received training in rescue, fire extinguishment, hazardous materials response, cardio-pulmonary resuscitation, electrical safety, and care of hoses, ladders and other equipment.
“Firefighting is a noble form of public service that is integral to the safety of our communities,” Freeholder Deputy Director John P. Curley, liaison to the Fire Academy, said in his address to the classes. “I am honored to welcome you as the newest members of the finest firefighting force in the state of New Jersey. On behalf of those you will protect, I thank you for your dedication to saving lives and property.”
A graduate from each class earned the Ronald Fitzpatrick Award, named for a former instructor at the Fire Academy who died in the line of duty in 2003. The awards went to Andrew P. Sparber, Class 112 of East Freehold Fire Department and Patrick S. Nowell, Class 113 of Shrewsbury Fire Company. For their respective graduating classes, Sparber and Nowell received the highest test scores and attendance records.
Monmouth County Fire Marshal Kevin A. Stout congratulated the graduates and expressed his excitement about watching them go on to serve Monmouth and Middlesex Counties.
“I am very proud of these two classes of firefighters graduating from the academy this week,” Stout said. “I am confident that that each firefighter will go on to serve his community well. They have completed the best training available from highly qualified instructors.”
Each year thousands of local firefighters receive training at the County Fire Academy.
*A list of graduates from each class follows:
Monmouth County Fire Academy graduates - January 2017
Firefighter 1 – Class 112
Name Fire Department
Taylor G. Algor Neptune Twp. Fire Department
Dylan R. Barkaszi Squankum Fire Co.
Nicholas Brown Eatontown FD
Robert A. Cromer, Jr. Morganville Independent Fire Co.
Paul J. Fazio Holmdel Fire Co. #1
Thomas J Fazio Holmdel Fire Co. #1
Joseph M. Fernandes Englishtown FD
Travis B. Finn Squankum Fire Co.
Kurt W. Gibson Wayside Fire Co.
Peter E. Hill Manasquan Hook & Ladder
Reed H. Jeschonek Spring Lake Heights FD
Stefan C. Kalabus Hope Fire Co.
Joseph R. Keselica Wayside Fire Co.
Carmelo G. La Marca Adelphia Fire Co.
Gunnar Larsen Freehold FD
Dennis J. Lucas Ramtown Fire Co.
Robert J. Mahoney Colts Neck FD
John T. McGowan Belford Engine #3
Brandon J. McKenna Adelphia Fire Co.
Nicholas A. Nichols Squankum Fire Co.
Stefan M. Nikolof Ramtown Fire Co.
Jason A. Patino East Windsor Fire Co. #2 (Middlesex County)
Brain R. Seward Middletown FD
Mason B. Sheehan West Keansburg Fire Co.
Andrew P. Sparber East Freehold FD
John Spierto Englishtown FD
Firefighter 1 – Class 113
Name Fire Department
Jonathan K. Amador Long Branch FD
Jonathan Amaral Long Branch FD
Jason Habinowski Union Beach FD
Jayson Jacot Freehold Fire Co. #1
Gary W. Kehoe, Jr. Avon Fire Co.
Michael Lauber South Wall FD
Coper R. Lewis Northside FD
Mason A. Lewis Northside FD
Jeffrey Loesch Shark River Hills FD
Connor T McQuillian Oakhurst FD
Patrick S. Nowell Shrewsbury Fire Co.
Robert A. Renzo Red Bank FD
Suzanne Riegelman Red Bank FD
Tyler Schick Long Branch FD
Paul J. Whille Bradley Beach FD
Wojceich Wilk Freehold Independent Fire Co.
Joseph C. Wolfe Spring Lake Fire Co.