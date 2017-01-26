FoodBank’s VITA Program Offers Free Tax Prep

The Foodbank of Monmouth and Ocean Counties wants to make sure you claim your earned income tax credits this year and will prepare your tax return for free

If you earn less than $54,000 you may qualify for a refund of up to $8,529

NEPTUNE, NJ – The FoodBank of Monmouth and Ocean Counties wants to alert workers to a special tax credit that can put money directly in their pockets.

“Earned Imcome Tax Credits (EITC) is a tax benefit for working people and their families and it allows more dollars to flow into our community. It’s money workers can use for groceries, rent, utilities and other bills,” said Carlos Rodriguez, FoodBank Executive Director. “We want workers who qualify to have all the information and help they need to claim their refunds so they can get a hand up and begin to move forward.”

Nationwide, the credit returned about $66.7 billion dollars to about 27.5 million working families and individuals in 2015. The tax credit returned about $3.5 million to 2400 workers locally last year through the FoodBank’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program. The amount of the refund varies based on income, size of family and filing status. It can mean up to a $506 refund for those without a qualifying child, and up to $8,529 for those with three or more qualifying children. The average refund last year was $2,349 per household in New Jersey.

If you qualify, you must file a tax return, even if you have no tax to pay, to claim the credit. The FoodBank uses IRS-trained volunteers in several locations throughout Monmouth and Ocean Counties.

For more information on whether you might qualify, what to bring to your appointment and where you can go for help, please go to foodbankmoc.org, call 732-643-5888 or just dial 2-1-1.

About The FoodBank of Monmouth and Ocean Counties:

The FoodBank of Monmouth and Ocean Counties distributes more than 12 million meals annually through a network of over 300 feeding programs. Hunger in Monmouth and Ocean Counties is no longer a crisis that can be remedied with emergency food alone. The FoodBank works toward long-term solutions to the chronic problem of food insecurity, with initiatives to support a community where all people at all times have access to enough food to maintain an active and healthy life. Through programs and services like the Culinary Arts Training Program, Nutrition Education, and outreach assistance for SNAP (food stamps), VITA free tax assistance, and affordable healthcare, the FoodBank is working to build food-secure communities. We feed the lines and work toward shortening them at the same time. The FoodBank has received the highest rating of 4 Stars from Charity Navigator for seven consecutive years. A total of 95 cents out of every dollar raised supports food and programs. Visit us at www.foodbankmoc.org.