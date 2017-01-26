Brookdale to Host “Minority Male Initiative” Conference

PHOTO: Neptune High School senior Leclerson Isimeus speaks during last year’s Minority Male Initiative conference on Feb. 19, 2016 in Lincroft. This year’s conference is set for Feb. 17. Photo by Brookdale Community College.

LINCROFT, NJ – Brookdale Community College and the Monmouth/Ocean County Pan Hellenic Council will host the third annual “Minority Male Initiative” conference on the college’s Lincroft campus at 8:30 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 17, 2017.

The free conference, titled “Setting Priorities for Career Success,” will offer career-oriented workshops designed specifically for local high school juniors, seniors and current Brookdale students. It is co-sponsored by Hackensack Meridian Health and Brookdale’s Educational Opportunity Fund program.

Students are invited to network with area professionals and learn about specific jobs offered in four separate career clusters: STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics); health care and health science; business and social science; and communications media. Workshop leaders will also provide guidance on the educational pathways that lead to those careers.



PHOTO: Ed Johnson, former Asbury Park mayor and director of Brookdale Community College’s Higher Education Center in Long Branch, hosts a workshop during the 2016 Minority Male Initiative conference in Lincroft. This year’s conference is set for Feb. 17. Photo by Brookdale Community College.

The keynote address will be provided by Dr. Brian Roper, a Neptune-based physician, and a lunchtime discussion will be led by Reginald Anderson, regional director of information technology for Comcast-NBC.

The conference is open to local high school juniors, seniors and Brookdale students. Unique scholarship opportunities are available for eligible attendees. Pre-registration is required. High school students should contact their school’s guidance department to register and receive a scholarship application. Brookdale students should contact Lisa Savage at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

The conference will be held in Brookdale’s Warner Student Life Center, 765 Newman Springs Road, Lincroft. Parking is in Lots 6 and 7. Check-in begins at 8 a.m.

“Each year more and more male students of color are enrolling in college, yet they still face enormous challenges,” said Lisa Savage, student services associate at Brookdale and a co-organizer of the conference. “We want to provide a comprehensive system of support and encouragement as students navigate their educational journey and move on to a successful career.”