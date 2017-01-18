Pallone Presents Prisoner of War Medal to Family of World War II Veteran Gavino Petillo

PHOTO: The Petillo family

LONG BRANCH, NJ -- Today, Congressman Frank Pallone, Jr, (NJ-06) presented a Prisoner of War medal to the family of deceased World War Two Veteran Gavino Peter Petillo. Mr. Petillo served in the United States Army from February 13, 1942 until October 17, 1945. During the war, Mr. Petillo was captured in North Africa and was a Prisoner of War in Germany for 19 months. Mr. Petillo grew up in Asbury Park and his family now resides in Long Branch.

"Gavino Peter Petillo sacrificed so much while serving our country during World War II and it is a pleasure to be able to recognize that bravery today," said Congressman Pallone. "I am glad that my office secured this long-overdue Prisoner of War medal for Mr. Petillo and I feel privileged to present his family with this honor."

In 2003, Mr. Petillo was awarded with the following medals: Bronze Star Medal, Purple Heart, Good Conduct Medal, American Campaign Medal, European-African-Middle Eastern Campaign Medal with Bronze Service Star, WWII Victory Medal, Honorable Service Lapel button, and the Marksman Badge with rifle bar.