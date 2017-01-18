Brookdale Exhibit to Feature Toms River Sculptor

PHOTO: Sculptor Brian Hanlon will host a public reception for his new exhibit “Historic Pillars in Bronze” at Brookdale Community College on Jan. 26. Photo by Brookdale Community College

LINCROFT, NJ – Nationally acclaimed sculptor Brian Hanlon will host an opening reception for his new exhibit “Historic Pillars in Bronze” at 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 26 at Brookdale Community College, 765 Newman Springs Road, Lincroft.

The exhibit, on display in the college’s Center for Visual Arts (CVA) gallery, features more than two dozen sculptures of local and national figures, including famed baseball player Yogi Berra, civil rights activist Fannie Lou Hamer, a New Jersey firefighter and women’s lacrosse player Yeardley Love, who died tragically in 2010.

PHOTO: A sculpture of Early Lloyd – the first African American basketball player to play in the NBA – which is featured in the new “Historic Pillars in Bronze” exhibit at Brookdale Community College. Photo by Brookdale Community College.

The sculptures, some of which stand more than seven feet tall, are a sampling of the more than 300 public art pieces Hanlon has created for schools, universities, churches, memorial foundations and other organizations throughout his career.

An alumnus of Brookdale and Monmouth University, Hanlon currently serves as the official sculptor for the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. He owns Hanlon Sculpture Studio in Toms River.

PHOTOS: Brian Hanlon sits with a sculpture he created for the New Jersey Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Holmdel. Photo courtesy of Brian Hanlon.

“Brian’s sculptures – and the subjects of his art – will be a great source of inspiration to our students and community members alike,” said CVA gallery director and Brookdale art professor Marie Maber. “We encourage residents of all ages to come meet the artist and see these awe-inspiring works in person.”

The welcoming reception is free and open to all. Parking for the CVA Gallery is in lots 1 and 2. “Historic Pillars in Bronze” will be on display through March 17. For CVA hours or more information call (732) 224-2743 or visit www.brookdalecc.edu/events.