Arnone, DiMaso Sworn to Three-year Freeholder Terms

Serena DiMaso is sworn in to her second term as Freeholder

Freeholder leadership roles go to Burry and Curley

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholders Lillian Burry and John P. Curley became, respectively, Freeholder Director and Deputy Director at the Board’s 2017 organization meeting held on Thursday, January 5 at Biotechnology High School.

“I am honored to lead as Freeholder Director, and I promise to work tirelessly in the year ahead to make 2017 a successful year in Monmouth County,” said Director Burry. “I am proud to serve on a freeholder board whose members are truly devoted to making better lives and a stronger economy for the people of Monmouth County.”

“As 2017 Deputy Director, I am humbled and excited to begin my eighth year as a County Freeholder,” said Curley. “I plan to continue our hard work from 2016 and strive for an even greater new year.”

Prior to the selection of the Board leadership, Freeholders Thomas A. Arnone and Serena DiMaso, Sheriff Shaun Golden and County Surrogate Rosemarie D. Peters were sworn into office.

Arnone was sworn into his third freeholder term by Senator Joseph M. Kyrillos (D13). DiMaso was sworn into her second full term by Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno. Golden, who was elected to his third three-year term, was issued the oath of office by Guadagno as well. Peters, elected to her third five-year term, was sworn in by the Honorable Lisa P. Thornton, Assignment Judge, Superior Court of Monmouth County.

“I consider it the ultimate privilege to continue to serve Monmouth County,” said DiMaso. “I am humbled by the residents’ vote of confidence and I look forward to continuing the important work the freeholder board does.”

Following a business meeting that appointed the freeholder and citizen members to more than two dozen County boards and commissions, each of the freeholders delivered remarks that acknowledged the accomplishments of 2016 and offered a look at what is ahead for the County in 2017.

“2016 was a banner year for the freeholder board. We saw the great success of the ‘Grown in Monmouth’ initiative, a strong interest in Monmouth County tourism and much more,” said Freeholder Gary J. Rich, Sr. “And we pledge to strive to make 2017 even brighter.”

“It is an honor and privilege to have been sworn in as the Monmouth County Sheriff for a third term,” said Sheriff Shaun Golden. “I look forward to serving all who live, work or visit this great county in an efficient and effective manner for another three years. We will continue to dedicate our efforts in fighting crime and focus on homeland security, school safety and the war on drugs, along with many other initiatives, so that Monmouth County remains the best that it can be.”

“I am pleased that the voters have given me another terms as their Surrogate,” said Peters. “I will continue to work with my excellent staff to help thousands of families through difficult times each year.”

Each of the Freeholders thanked County staff and administration for their hard work during the past year. They also expressed their thanks to Freeholder Arnone for his leadership as director of the 2016 Freeholder Board.

“I am in debt to the talented people who work for Monmouth County. My year as director would not have been as successful without all of you,” said Arnone. “I look forward to continuing the forward momentum in 2017 and bringing some of the projects that we began in 2016 to fruition.”

The Freeholders made a number of citizen member appointments to various County boards and commissions that included:

Addiction Services (three year term) – Francine Acquaviva of Holmdel, Diane R. Aifer of Freehold, Mary Anne Ashby of Tinton Falls, Peter Dougherty of Ocean Township, James J. McGuire, Jr. of Tinton Falls and Laura Von Glahn of Freehold.

Advisory Council, Office on Aging Board – Regular members (three year term) – Sharon Stark of Matawan.

Agriculture Development Board – Regular members (three year term) – Jeffrey Foster of Wall Township and J. David Holmes of Cream Ridge. Alternate members (one year term) – Ross Clayton of Freehold.

Assistant Fire Marshal – (unexpired term) – Charles Shirley of West Long Branch and Thomas Welsh of Red Bank.

Construction Board of Appeals – Regular member (four year term) – Donald A. Clare of Ocean Township.

Environmental Council (three year term) – Jennifer DiLorenzo of Monmouth Beach, David Kostka of Colts Neck, Matthew Wooley of Ocean Township and Paul Johnson; Alternate members (one year term) – France Karras of Atlantic Highlands.

Historical Commission (three year term) – Donald Burden of Shrewsbury, Randall Gabrielan of Middletown, Muriel Smith of Freehold, Ellen Terry of Millstone and Peter J. Van Nortwick of Middletown.

Library Commission (five year term) – Nancy Grbelja of Millstone.

Mosquito Control Advisory Board Regular member (three year term) – Michael A. Gianforte of Brielle.

Planning Board – Regular members – (three year term) – Jennifer DiLorenzo of Monmouth Beach and James Giannell of Red Bank; Alternate members (one year term) – Marcy McMullen of Holmdel and James C. Schatzle of Colts Neck.

Board of Recreation Commissioners (five year term) – Thomas E. Hennessy, Jr. of Colts Neck and Kevin Mandeville of Matawan.

Senior Citizen & Disabled Resident Transportation Advisory Committee (three year term) – Barbara Child-Pigman of Avon by the Sea, Michael Marrazzo of Leonardo, Susan Moleon of Long Branch, Michael Ruane of West Long Branch, Stanley Soden of Long Branch and Carolee Trifon of Manalapan.

Shade Tree Commission (five year term) – Gary DeFelice of Red Bank.

Transportation Council – Regular members (three year term) – Elizabeth Barrett of Rumson, Anthony Garaguso of Aberdeen, Dina Long of Sea Bright, Eric Nelson of Manalapan and Jeffrey F. Vernick of Freehold; Alternate member (one year term) – Edmund Thompson of Sea Girt.

Youth Services Commission (three year term) – Laurie Gerhardt of , Monmouth County Sheriff Shaun Golden, Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher J. Gramiccioni, Dr.Martin Krupnick of Freehold, Timothy McCorkell of Brielle and Monmouth County Courthouse Judge Kathleen A. Sheedy.

