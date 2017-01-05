Seven Presidents Park Hosts Seashore Open House

LONG BRANCH, NJ — The Monmouth County Park System is pleased to announce its Seashore Open House from 1-4 p.m. on Sunday, January 22 at Seven Presidents Oceanfront Park Activity Center, Long Branch. Stop in and enjoy hands-on activities. Park System Naturalists will be there to chat about the seashore and the small aquatic animals on display. Light refreshments offered. Admission and parking are free.

For more information regarding the Seashore Open House or the Park System, please visit www.MonmouthCountyParks.com or call 732-842-4000. For persons with hearing impairment, the TTY/TDD number is 711. The Monmouth County Park System, created in 1960 by the Monmouth County Board of Chosen Freeholders, is Monmouth County’s Open Space, Parks and Recreation agency.