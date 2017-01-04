Nancy Mulheren Donates $1 Million to Riverview Medical Center Foundation

photo: Timothy Hogan, FACHE, president of Riverview Medical Center and Bayshore Community Hospital, Nancy Mulheren, and Jennifer Smith, senior executive director of Riverview Medical Center Foundation and Bayshore Community Hospital Foundation

RED BANK, NJ - During Riverview Medical Center Foundation’s fourth quarter board meeting, board chair, Nancy Mulheren, announced a $1 million pledge through the J.A.M Anonymous Foundation to Riverview and Meridian Health Affiliated Foundations’ comprehensive campaign, Giving Heals. Mulheren, a real estate manager and investor in the Rumson community, has been on the Riverview Foundation board since 2011, serving as chair from January 2015 – December 2016. This gift to the Giving Heals campaign is dedicated to improving clinical outcomes at Riverview Medical Center.

“As I complete my term as chair of Riverview Medical Center Foundation’s board of trustees, it gives me such joy to make a meaningful gift to the Giving Heals campaign,” says Mulheren. “Recent growth at the hospital has been significant, including the November 2016 opening of the new cancer care center. I know support from the community contributes greatly to such expansions so I hope this gift inspires others to invest in the outstanding care provided at Riverview.”

Mulheren, who serves as director of The J.A.M. Anonymous Foundation, established the organization in tribute to her late husband, John, with the mission to continue his philanthropic legacy. Though she will transition out of her role as chair at the end of 2016, she will continue to serve as a valued member of the Foundation’s board of trustees.

“As we prepare to expand our Giving Heals campaign, we are honored to receive such an impactful leadership gift from Nancy and the J.A.M. Anonymous Foundation,” says Joseph Stampe, regional president and chief development officer of Meridian Health Affiliated Foundations. “She has been a tremendous leader for the Foundation’s board of trustees and truly transforms the way we care for our patients through her philanthropic contributions and dedicated leadership.”

Giving Heals is Meridian Health Affiliated Foundations’ first ever comprehensive campaign with funding priorities at each of Hackensack Meridian Health’s Monmouth, Ocean, and Middlesex County hospitals (including Jersey Shore University Medical Center, K. Hovnanian Children’s Hospital, Riverview Medical Center, Ocean Medical Center, Southern Ocean Medical Center, Bayshore Community Hospital and Raritan Bay Medical Center – Perth Amboy & Old Bridge) in the areas of oncology, improving clinical outcomes, enhancing the patient experience, and broadening clinical research and academic programs.

“Nancy’s dedication to enhancing the health care in our local community is immeasurable,” says Timothy Hogan, FACHE, president of Riverview Medical Center and Bayshore Community Hospital. “The entire Mulheren family has a long history with our hospital, and their generosity will continue to have a profound and positive impact on each of our patients for years to come.”