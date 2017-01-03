Nominations Sought for Brookdale Commencement Honors

LINCROFT, NJ – The Brookdale Community College Alumni Association is seeking nominations for the 2016 Distinguished Alumni Award and the college’s annual Honorary Degree award, both of which will be conferred at the college’s commencement in May.

The Distinguished Alumni Award is presented to Brookdale graduates and attendees whose professional, personal or civic accomplishments have earned them distinction and recognition.

Last year’s winners were sous chef Emily Chapman, who claimed top honors on the Food Network program “Chopped: Impossible” in 2015, and Selma Morris, a Monmouth County law enforcement professional and community advocate.

Honorary Degrees are awarded to two community members whose personal or professional achievements can serve as an inspiration to the Brookdale student body.

Last year’s winners were Neptune native Norma Hardy, the highest ranking female officer in the history of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, and Freehold resident Bernard Weinstein, a World War II veteran and “semi-retired” attorney who has taken more than 68 classes at Brookdale over the last 28 years.

All residents are encouraged to nominate a candidate or candidates they believe to be worthy of recognition. Nomination forms are available at www.brookdalecc.edu/alumni. The deadline for nominations is Monday, January 30.

For more information visit www.brookdalecc.edu/alumni or call Timothy Zeiss at 732-224-2887.